Dove Cameron to play 'shoppable livestream concert' for charity

The singer and actress is headlining "Everything Must Go," described as a "first-of-its-kind shoppable livestream concert event." The concert will stream live on Dove's YouTube and Instagram channels on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. It will feature her not only debuting new music, but also selling personal memorabilia.
According a press release, Dove will "curate the set with personal memorabilia from her life and musical journey, giving fans the rare opportunity to own a piece of her story." You can purchase the items right off the stage via Shopify, with all proceeds going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Dove says in a statement, "This is the kind of show I've always dreamed of doing - something intimate, innovative, personal, and rooted in mental health awareness, which is a cause that means the world to me. My fans have been with me through so much, and I wanted to give them something rare: new music, real moments, and pieces of my story they can literally take home."
Dove released a new single, "Too Much," in February. She'll also appear in an upcoming Amazon series called 56 Days.
