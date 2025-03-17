Dua Lipa rides the 'Highway to Hell' with AC/DC cover in Australia

When Dua Lipa sang that she can take you for a ride in her hit "Levitating," perhaps she was referring to a ride on the "Highway to Hell."

The pop star put her spin on the AC/DC staple during her show in Melbourne on Monday. The cover paid tribute to the classic rockers' home country of Australia.

The original "Highway to Hell" is the title track off AC/DC's 1979 album, which was their last to feature late frontman Bon Scott.

Dua is currently touring Australia in support of her 2024 album, Radical Optimism, which was recorded with another notable Australia musician: Tame Impala's Kevin Parker.

