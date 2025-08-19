Dua Lipa says she's 'happier than ever' amid engagement to Callum Turner

Many artists won't talk about their love life in interviews, but Dua Lipa figures if it's a positive thing, why not?

In her new Harper's Bazaar cover story, Dua, who's engaged to actor Callum Turner, says, "I'm happier than ever, so it feels like I'm doing a disservice by not talking about it. ... When you're a public person, anything that's very personal is very vulnerable. It's not like I don't want to share it."

“That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it," she notes. "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”

"I love love. It is a beautiful thing,” Lipa tells the magazine. "It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible.”

In addition to being happy in her love life, Dua is happily planning her next album, despite currently being on tour for her most recent one, 2024's Radical Optimism.

“Every day I’m making something that sounds completely different from yesterday. Trying to figure out the new direction is probably the most fun part, but it’s also the hardest," she says.

The article also mentions that Dua and Mark Ronson — who worked with her on her Barbie song "Dance the Night Away," among other projects — were "recording new material at a studio in New York." And Ronson says Dua, with whom he's worked for eight years, is currently entering "a new era for her as a songwriter and as a singer and as a human."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.