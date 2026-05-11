Dua Lipa sues Samsung Electronics, claims company used her likeness on TV packaging

Dua Lipa performs at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Courtesy of Disney+ & the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung Electronics for at least $15 million, alleging the tech giant used her image on television packaging without authorization to help market and sell TVs.

According to a complaint obtained by ABC News and filed in California federal court on Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer accused Samsung of copyright infringement after the company allegedly placed a copyrighted image of her on the front of cardboard television boxes sold at retail stores across the United States.

"Recognizing Ms. Lipa's notoriety and goodwill, Samsung used a copyrighted image of Ms. Lipa...without authority or license and prominently featured it on the front of cardboard boxes containing Samsung manufactured televisions for retail sale," the complaint states.

The lawsuit alleges Samsung ignored repeated demands to stop using the image.

"Samsung has refused to comply with Ms. Lipa's repeated demands that it cease and desist from infringing on her rights by the continued exploitation of the Infringing Products," the filing says. "Samsung's response has been dismissive and callous, and the Infringing Products remain on the market to this day, still being sold throughout the country in ongoing acts of willful infringement."

The image in question was allegedly taken during the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival, according to the complaint.

Lipa's legal team argued the unauthorized use of her likeness helped boost sales of Samsung televisions.

The filing cites one consumer who allegedly wrote they purchased a TV after seeing Lipa featured on the packaging.

The singer's attorneys also said Lipa is highly selective about the brands and partnerships she aligns herself with.

"Ms. Lipa is highly selective in her commercial partnerships and has cultivated a premium brand through carefully curated, high-end sponsorships and endorsements," the complaint states. "Consistent with this deliberate strategy, Plaintiff would not have agreed to license her name, image or likeness in connection with the sale of the Infringing Products."

ABC News has reached out to representatives for Lipa and Samsung Electronics for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Samsung has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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