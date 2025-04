Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan hit the pub together Tuesday night for an intimate jam session.

A video posted to Ed's Instagram shows the two musicians playing Noah's "Stick Season" while sitting across from each other, as the patrons of Santa's Pub in Nashville sing along.

“Shut down @santaspub in Nashville to do dueling songs with @noahkahanmusic what a night,” Ed captioned the post.

According to The Tennessean, they played about two dozen songs during the invite-only event, with Ed saying at the start, "We're going to play songs until someone gives up."

"It's going to feel like a freestyle battle for depressed people," Kahan added.

Ed's new album, Play, featuring the single "Azizam," will be out later this year.

