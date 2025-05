Ed Sheeran loves to collaborate, and he picked some pretty big names to work with on his upcoming soundtrack song.

It was previously announced that Ed would have a song called "Drive" featured on F1 The Album, the companion to the upcoming Brad Pitt film F1, about a washed-up Formula 1 racer who returns to the track. On Thursday, Ed posted a preview of the song on his Instagram Story, and revealed that "Drive" features none other than John Mayer on guitar and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on drums.

"A lot of fun making this," he added of the hard-driving track.

Both the album and the movie are out June 27.

