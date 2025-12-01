Ed Sheeran refuses to get a phone, even after missing Taylor Swift's engagement news

A few months ago, Taylor Swift revealed that she didn't text Ed Sheeran to tell him she'd gotten engaged as soon as it happened because he doesn't have a phone. As a result, Ed found out in the news, just like everyone else — but that's fine with him.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Ed was asked if that incident prompted him to change his "no phone" policy. "Nah," he said, adding that he's now gotten rid of his iPad as well, making it even harder to get in touch with him.

"My way of viewing it is, me and Taylor are mates, and I will see her. And I saw her a week after that happened," he continued. "I kinda feel like being in touch with everyone, you lose actual human connection." He added that he and Taylor had a "four-hour catch-up" about "life stuff."

"We've been friends for very, very many years, we're super-close and we see each other when we see each other," he said. "And when we see each other, we lock back in to where we left off."

Taylor has also said in interviews that Ed will definitely be invited to her wedding — whenever that will be — and he'll probably end up performing, because it'll be "hard to keep him" from doing so.

