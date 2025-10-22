Elizabeth Taylor's son believes his mom, Taylor Swift embody 'female empowerment'

Elizabeth Taylor and son Christopher Wilding during 'InStyle' Magazine gala to celebrate the release of 'Elizabeth Taylor: My Love Affair with Jewelry' at Christie's in New York City (J. Vespa/WireImage)

Ahead of the release of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, Elizabeth Taylor's son Christopher Wilding told TMZ that he was completely OK with Taylor name-checking his mom in her song title, and hoped it would encourage people to learn more about the late actress and philanthropist. Now that the song, called "Elizabeth Taylor," is out, Wilding is even more pleased that Taylor chose to recognize his mom musically.

Speaking to People, Wilding says he listened to the song the day Showgirl was released, and appreciated its lyrical references to the actress's famed "violet eyes" and to White Diamonds, her signature perfume, calling them "especially magical."

“She and my mom do seem like kindred spirits. They are both the very embodiment of female empowerment," he adds. "The way [Swift] has deftly captured the similarities and parallel tracks in their careers and personal lives is delightful."

Wilding says his mother, who was married seven times, was rebellious but "was never cowed by the establishment whenever it criticized or condemned her lifestyle, which was often." He adds, "She was curious, open-minded and lived life on her own terms until the day she died."

“Even as I believe my mother was for hers, Taylor Swift is an inspirational role model for her generation," Wilding concludes. "Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights as well as her philanthropic work would have garnered her great admiration from my mother, had they had a chance to get to know one another.”

Elizabeth died in 2011 at age 79. Her estate's merchandise line, House of Taylor, is currently selling Showgirl-coded items.

