Ellie Goulding reportedly expecting second child

Ellie Goulding attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ellie Goulding debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the 2025 Fashion Awards in London on Monday.

While the singer did not publicly comment on the pregnancy, a source told People she is expecting her second child. It will be her first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear; she's already mom to a 4-year-old son, Arthur Jopling, with ex-husband Caspar Jopling.

Ellie wore a black crop top to show off the bump, paired with a long black trench, black shorts and heels.

Ellie and Caspar announced their separation in February 2024. She and Beau were first rumored to be spending time together in July, and were spotted out and about together in September.

