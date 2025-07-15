Eminem exploring relationship with stans in new documentary

Eminem has produced a documentary chronicling the trajectory of his career through the lens of his superfans, Deadline reports.

Named after his 2000 song "Stan," about an unstable and obsessed fan, the film by investigative journalist Steven Leckart features archival footage, throwback interviews and recreations in an effort to explore the relationship between his public persona and private life, as well as his relationship with his passionate fans.

A trailer for the documentary defines the word "stan" before sharing footage of Em, soundtracked by the voices of his fans asking him questions. "Why did you write the song 'Stan'?" they ask. "Why do you share so much about yourself in your music?"

According to Deadline, Stans will arrive in 135 U.S.-based AMC theaters on Aug. 7.

The documentary will also be available to watch internationally in over 1,600 theaters across over 50 territories, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

An accompanying soundtrack featuring unreleased music is also planned.

