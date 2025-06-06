Even more extra'Ordinary': Alex Warren sets all-time British chart record

By Andrea Dresdale

Those Brits just can't get enough of Alex Warren.

The singer's hit "Ordinary" has now spent 12 weeks at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. That means "Ordinary" is the longest-running #1 single of the 2020s and that Alex is the U.S. artist with the most weeks at #1 in history.

Alex was previously tied with the late Slim Whitman, a country singer who was known for his yodeling. Whitman was #1 on the U.K. Singles Chart for 11 weeks in 1955 with his song "Rose Marie."

Only six other songs in U.K. history have stayed on top longer than "Ordinary": Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," both at 14 weeks; Drake's "One Dance" and Wet Wet Wet's "Love Is All Around," both at 15 weeks; Bryan Adams' "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)" at 16 weeks; and a song called "I Believe" by Frankie Laine, which lasted 18 weeks on top.

Alex's album You'll Be Alright Kid is due July 18.

