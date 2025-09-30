Fallon plays Mariah Carey's unreleased secret grunge album on 'The Tonight Show'

Many Mariah Carey fans know that back in the day, she recorded a grunge album called Someone's Ugly Daughter under the name Chick. The record was never officially released, and has gained somewhat mythical status among Marah fans -- but Tonight Show viewers got to hear some of it Monday night when the diva appeared on the show.

Jimmy Fallon pulled out a copy of the album, which he said Tonight Show drummer Questlove had procured and proceeded to rave about how great it is -- Questlove even called it Mariah's "best album." Mariah explained that she was "rebelling" by recording the album after hours while making 1995's Daydream. Fallon then said he had permission to play it, despite Mariah noting, "I don't know which record label this is owned by. I don't think it's any of them, but let's discuss!"

When Fallon suggested Mariah could release the album as a Christmas gift to fans, she joked, "It doesn't really go with the season -- it's more Halloween." Fallon then played a bit of a song called "Prom Queen," a rocker featuring Mariah singing in a sort of British punk accent about a boy who turns 16 and declares he could be the next prom queen, or "anything that I want to be."

"I always regretted not putting it out but they kinda stopped me," Mariah said of her "controlling" record label at the time.

In honor of her new album Here For It All, Fallon also listed several things and had Mariah declare whether or not she was "here" for them. She's here for Labubu dolls, being Team Conrad and Crocs, but has seemingly never heard of pickleball.

During her appearance, Mariah also sang a song from the new album: "Play That Song," her duet with Anderson .Paak.

