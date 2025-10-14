Fan who defended Billie Eilish receives gifts from singer

Billie Eilish has apparently sent gifts to a fan who defended her after she was grabbed by a concertgoer at a show on Oct. 9.

As previously reported, Billie was walking through Miami's Kaseya Center high-fiving fans who were lined up behind a barricade when someone reached out and grabbed her, attempting to pull her toward them. Billie stumbled, turned and hit her back against the barricade before continuing on.

Footage taken immediately after the incident revealed that a woman in a red bandana went off on the person who grabbed Billie, prompting Billie's brother, Finneas, to post on his Instagram Story, "Red bandana girl from last night's show rules."

The ticket website StubHub later identified the woman as Aniyah and announced it had gifted her with tickets to another Billie show.

Then Billie seemingly sent Aniyah some merch. In an Instagram Story captured by a fan account, she shows off what looks like a Hit Me Hard and Soft sweatshirt and writes, "Thank you so much for the gifts billie!!! @billieeilish!"

According to Aniyah, she's gained some 500,000 new TikTok followers since the incident.

