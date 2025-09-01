Fifth Harmony reunites for Jonas Brothers show in Dallas

Fans have wanted a Fifth Harmony reunion for years, and Sunday night, they got one -- at a Jonas Brothers concert.

Jonas Brothers have been bringing guests onstage to join them throughout their current tour, and at their stop in Dallas on Aug. 31, fans were treated to guest appearances by Kelsea Ballerini, Plain White T's, Ryan Cabrera and 5H's Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke, performing together for the first time since 2018.

The group sang two of their biggest hits: "Worth It" and "Work From Home," complete with matching outfits and choreography.

On Instagram, the group posted footage of themselves taking the stage to deafening screams, with the caption, "Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back."

JoBros posted video of themselves doing the "I hope they play" trend, speculating about "Work From Home." In the caption, they wrote, "An honor to have our friends @fifthharmony up on stage tonight in Dallas on the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour."

It's not clear if this performance is the start of a bigger reunion plan for the group, who went on hiatus in 2018 and have since released solo projects. Their website has been updated, though, and they've launched a Weverse fan community.

Former member Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016, wasn't present for the reunion -- she's currently in Australia doing solo shows.

