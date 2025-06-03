Flick season: Noah Kahan's rise to fame is the subject of new documentary

Noah Kahan's life and career, including his rise to fame with Stick Season, is the subject of a new documentary.

The as-yet-untitled documentary traces Noah's journey from his start in his Vermont hometown to his global superstardom. As he headlined venues like Madison Square Garden and Fenway Park, he also became, according to a press release, "the voice for a generation navigating mental health."

It also focuses on Noah's return to Vermont following his world tour. There, he reconnects with the people and places from his early years, and deals with the pressures that come with success and the need to follow up that success. Plus, he details "the personal struggles he’s never shared before."

The movie has been completed and is looking for a distributor, so it's not clear when or where we'll be able to see it.

