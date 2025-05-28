Florida is one hell of a drug: Taylor Swift is in Miami with Travis Kelce

If you're wondering why Taylor Swift didn't show up at the American Music Awards on Monday night, maybe it's because she's otherwise occupied in Florida.

A source tells People that Taylor is in Miami to "support and spend time" with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he trains for the upcoming NFL season. The two were seen together May 23 in a restaurant in West Palm Beach.

The source confirms, "Travis was working on Friday before his dinner date with Taylor. He left early to go meet her.”

“Travis still seems very happy with Taylor,” the source adds.

According to People, Travis was also seen shopping with his dad in Boca Raton over the holiday weekend.

Many Swifties believed that Taylor would show up at the AMAs to announce something — possibly her rerecorded version of Reputation — due to alleged Easter eggs that were seemingly placed on Taylor's website and social media.

