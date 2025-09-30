Following collapse and cancellations, Lola Young is 'going away for a while'

Following the release of her new album, Lola Young is taking a break.

After her onstage collapse at the All Things Go festival Saturday night in Forest Hills, New York, and the subsequent cancellation of her appearance at the festival's Washington, D.C., installment, the British singer is now stepping away from the spotlight.

"I'm going away for a while," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future."

"Thank you for all the love and support," she continued. "I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously, you will be entitled to a full refund."

"I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger," she concluded. "Love you all."

Lola's forthcoming North American tour was scheduled to begin Nov. 1 in Toronto and wrap up Dec. 6 in LA.

Among the celebrities offering Lola support in the comments were Meghan Trainor, Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani, while fans also promised they would wait as long as it takes for her to return. In fact, Trainor wrote, "We will wait for you!! TAKE UR TIME. CHOOSE YOU FIRST."

