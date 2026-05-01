Football is life: Olivia Rodrigo graces FC Barcelona jerseys, sets special gig in the city

Olivia Rodrigo seems pretty sporty for a girl so seemingly disconnected from Spanish soccer.

On May 10, Olivia's logo will appear on the jerseys of FC Barcelona, one of the biggest soccer teams in the world, as they play in El Clásico, the game that pits them against rivals Real Madrid. It's part of a deal Spotify has with the team, which includes a capsule collection of merch featuring the jerseys, now available online. If you want a jersey Olivia actually signed, that'll set you back $4,300.

Olivia will also be heading to Barcelona on May 8 for an invite-only Billions Club Live performance; she currently has nine songs in the Club. If the show is like Spotify's other Billions Club Live performances, we'll eventually be able to see it on the streaming platform.

In a statement, Olivia says, "Seeing [my logo] 'OR' on a FC Barcelona jersey for El Clásico, I don't even know how to process that. It's been so fun seeing the jersey come to life and creating a full collection with Spotify and Barca."

"On top of that, getting to perform for the fans who've been listening since day one, in a city like Barcelona, is going to be so special. That's everything to me. I cannot wait to see them."

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