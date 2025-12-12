Get in your mocktail era: Toast Taylor Swift's new docuseries — and her birthday

Looking for something to drink while you and your friends are watching Taylor Swift's new Disney+ docuseries and concert film — or even something to toast her 36th birthday Saturday and celebrate your parasocial relationship with her?

Peloton instructor Callie Gullickson's new book, Mocktail Hour, features 70 different alcohol-free drinks you can make at home. And as a Swiftie herself, she's created a special one for her fellow fans.

"The lavender haze mocktail. That is my Taylor Swift-inspired mocktail, which I'm so excited about," she told ABC Audio.

Named after a song on Taylor's album Midnights, the drink has very few ingredients.

"It is basically a lavender lemonade," she explains. "You just squeeze the lemons, add some water, add the lavender syrup, and oh my goodness, it is so simple. And then you have to — to make it fun and very Taylor Swift-inspired — add the edible glitter."

And if you think your viewing party or birthday celebration won't be as fun if you ditch the alcohol, Callie says that's a common misconception, which is why she wrote the book.

"I think the one major thing people think about mocktails is like, 'Oh, you're not fun if you have a mocktail,'" she says. "But I'm like, 'No, there's absolutely a way to make drinking mocktails fun.' So once I found that, I was like, 'Oh! What am I doing? OK, the mocktail life is for me.'"

