Girls just wanna have fun at the Pink Pony Club: Chappell Roan inducting Cyndi Lauper into RRHOF

Cyndi Lauper is famous for her crazy and colorful style, both onstage and off. So it's only fitting that an artist who's known for that same thing be the one to induct her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Chappell Roan will do the honors when the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony streams live on Disney+ on Nov. 8. Chappell says in an Instagram video, "She has inspired me with her fashion, her hair, of course her makeup, her music — I actually auditioned with 'True Colors' for America's Got Talent when I was 13."

Chappell laughs, "I didn't make it, but the song is still incredible. I'm so excited, thank you for having me! Cyndi!"

In addition to their fashion sense, Chappell and Cyndi have something else in common: They're both passionate about LGBTQ+ rights. For years, Cyndi's True Colors Fund has provided aid and support for LGBTQ+ youth facing homelessness, and Chappell recently launched the Midwest Princess Project to provide resources for trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will also feature Teddy Swims, Olivia Rodrigo, Missy Elliott, Bryan Adams, Doja Cat, Brandi Carlile, Elton John and RAYE, plus many more. This year's inductees include the late Joe Cocker, U.K. rockers Bad Company, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Outkast and Salt-N-Pepa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.