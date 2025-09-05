Good for you: Selena Gomez marks 10 years of 'Revival,' gets new wax figure

A decade ago, Selena Gomez experienced a Revival — and now she's celebrating that 10-year milestone.

Selena is releasing a Revival 10-year anniversary deluxe vinyl via her online store. The two-LP set includes the 14 tracks on the deluxe version of the album, including "Hands to Myself," "Good For You" and "Same Old Love." It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2015.

Notably, years prior to them becoming romantically involved, Benny Blanco, Selena's fiancé, co-produced several tracks on the album and co-wrote "Kill Em with Kindness."

Selena wrote in an email to fans, "I can't believe it's been 10 years since I put out revival. From 'Same Old Love' to 'Good For You,' you all have shown this album so much love and I couldn't be more grateful for all your support."

And in other Selena Gomez news, a wax figure of the star has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Orlando. It shows her wearing the red beaded floral gown she wore to the MTV VMAs in 2023, where she won the best Afrobeats song trophy for "Calm Down." It took nine months and a team of 20 studio artists to create the figure.

