Gracie Abrams announces third album, coming this summer

We finally know what "DFH" means.

Gracie Abrams had been teasing her next project with those initials, and now she's revealed they stand for the title of her new album, Daughter From Hell. She wrote on Instagram, "My third album is out July 17. Hit the Wall this Thursday night. Whoa whoa whoa. Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be yours."

You can preorder it now. The first single, "Hit the Wall," will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Vinyl, CD and cassette versions of the album are also available for preorder, as is new merch.

When Daughter From Hell arrives, it'll be the follow-up to the deluxe version of The Secret of Us, which came out in 2024 and contained her hit "That's So True."

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