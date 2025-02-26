Gracie Abrams, Tyla confirmed to perform at 2025 'Billboard' Women In Music event

Gracie Abrams, who's receiving the songwriter of the year award at this year's Billboard Women In Music event, has been confirmed to perform at the March 29 gala.

In addition, honorees including Tyla, aespa, GloRilla and Muni Long will be performing, and you can watch it live on Vizio WatchFree+ at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. Laverne Cox will host the night's festivities.

Other honorees who have yet to be confirmed as performers include Meghan Trainor and BLACKPINK's JENNIE. Presenters have also been announced: Zara Larsson, Madison Beer and songwriter/artist Julia Michaels will be handing out the awards at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

