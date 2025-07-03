Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

"7-3-21. every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary. i love u so much," Gwen wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a video montage of some of their memories over the years.
Blake posted a photo from their wedding day on his Instagram, captioning it, "My pretty girl... I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!! Happy anniversary!!!!"
Gwen and Blake met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice. At the time Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale, and Blake was married to country star Miranda Lambert. They supported each other through their respective divorces in 2015, and that fall, they began dating.
