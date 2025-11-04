Halsey snaps back at heckler during Boston show

Halsey at the Venice International Film Festival 2025 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Halsey put an audience member in their place after they heckled her during her Boston concert Monday.

Not long before taking the stage at Boston’s MGM Music Hall, the singer revealed that she had been in the ER all night for a “minor medical emergency.” “I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight!” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

While she was addressing the crowd onstage that night, someone in the audience told her to “stop talking and play” a specific song.

"You think you're tough s*** because you're from Boston? I'm from Jersey, baby. I'll whoop your a**," Halsey replied. "My dad's from Boston, my mom's from Jersey — that basically makes me a f****** demon."

“I’m gonna play whatever the f*** I wanna play,” she continued. “In case you didn’t hear me correctly, I almost f****** died to be on this stage. I’m going to play whatever the f*** I wanna play.”

Later on X, she addressed the incident again, writing, "I've been polite but won't be caught dead letting a man tell me what I should play in my set."

