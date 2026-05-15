Harry Styles, Adele, Dua Lipa among 40 richest people under 40 in the UK

Harry Styles, Adele and Dua Lipa are among the richest, young-ish people in the U.K.

That's according to the Sunday Times Rich List, which is put out by the U.K.'s paper of record, The Times. It ranks the richest people in the United Kingdom, but there's a subset of the list called "40 richest people under 40 in the U.K." On that list, Harry ranks #23, with an estimated fortune of $313.5 million.

Adele ranks #28 on the list, with a fortune of $229 million, while Dua Lipa comes in at #32 with $200 million. As previously reported, the under-40 musician who ranks the highest is Ed Sheeran, who is #14 with an estimated fortune of $547 million. He's the only musician under 40 who has enough money to also rate a spot on the overall list, which includes 350 people. The "poorest" person on that list, #350, is "only" worth $454 million.

Other musicians on the overall rich list include Elton John, The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Spice Girls' Victoria Beckham, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Noel and Liam Gallagher of Oasis.

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