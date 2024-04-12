Harry Styles attends the Masters Tournament, claims he's made "a couple birdies" on the course

When you're a global pop star, you can attend all the biggest sports events, from the Super Bowl to the Masters Tournament. The latter was where golf enthusiast Harry Styles was spotted this week, checking out the scene at Augusta National.

Golf Digest reports that Gabby Herzig, one of its former writers and a golf reporter for The Athletic, detailed her interaction with Harry at the legendary tournament. In a series of posts on social media platform X, Herzig explained how she struck up a conversation at the 17th tee box.

First, she asked if Harry was waiting to see golfer Bryson DeChambeau. He responded that he was focusing on Christo Lamprecht, an amateur playing in the tourney. She also asked if he'd been to Augusta before and if he'd played the course. When he responded in the affirmative, Herzig said, "Any highlights? Birdies?"

According to Gabby, Harry laughed and said, "Yeah, you know, a couple birdies." For you non-golfers, that means taking one stroke less than a proficient player would normally need to get their ball into the hole.

Golf Digest says it's unclear if, while at the tournament, Harry got to see his former bandmate Niall Horan, who was also there.

