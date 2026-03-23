Harry Styles scores second week at #1, Tate McRae back in top 10

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Top the chart two weeks in a row.

Harry Styles' latest album spends a second week at #1 on the Billboard 200 despite a 77% dip in sales, according to Luminate. That makes it the first album to spend two weeks in a row at #1 since Taylor Swift'sThe Life of a Showgirlback in January.

As previously reported, Harry's album also notched a second week on top in his native U.K.

K-Pop group P1Harmony scores its second top-10 album with UNIQUE, in at #4. It's the group's highest-charting album to date.

Tate McRae's So Close to What has jumped back into the top 10, thanks to the release of the album's deluxe edition on vinyl and CD.

Meanwhile, the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack is back in the top 10, experiencing its first sales increase in six weeks. According to Billboard, that's likely due to the movie's Oscar wins, including best original song for "Golden."

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