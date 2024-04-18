Harry Styles stalker who sent him 8,000 cards in a month jailed

A woman who allegedly sent Harry Styles 8,000 cards in less than a month has been jailed and forbidden from seeing him perform, The Western Telegraph reports.

Myra Carvalho, 35, was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail after she pleaded guilty April 16 to the charge of "stalking involving serious alarm or distress." She's also under a 10-year restraining order and isn't allowed to attend any live Harry performance.

In addition, she's forbidden from contacting Harry, either "directly or indirectly," and can't go to a particular area of London.

According to the BBC, when Caravalho first appeared in court in London back in February, prosecutors said that she also sent Harry handwritten letters, two of which were delivered to his home. The 8,000 cards, some of which were "wedding cards," were e-cards delivered online.

Caravalho, a Brazilian citizen, had traveled to the U.K. in December 2023; her family did not know she was in the country, prosecutors said.

