Has Ariana Grande already moved on from Dalton Gomez with her 'Wicked' costar?

The news that Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, are getting divorced is only about a week old, but the singer has already moved on to another man, People is reporting.

The publication claims it has sources who've confirmed that Ariana is now dating Ethan Slater, her costar in the movie Wicked, which she's been filming in London since last year. "Ariana and Dalton separated in January," one source says. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

According to People, Slater married his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child sometime in the past year. Like Ariana, Slater has a Broadway background: He was Tony-nominated for his role in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical.

In Wicked, the movie adaptation of the hit musical, Ariana plays Glinda, while Slater plays Boq, the love interest of Nessarose, sister of Elphaba, who's played by Cynthia Erivo.

Wicked is set for a November 2024 release, though the current SAG-AFTRA strike has forced filming to stop and may affect those plans.

