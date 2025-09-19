Hear Miley Cyrus' 'peace offering' to her dad, 'Secrets'

Miley Cyrus' "Secrets" is out.

The song is one of two new tracks on the just released deluxe edition of Miley's most recent album, Something Beautiful. She writes on Instagram, "This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same."

Miley recruited two members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Fleetwood Mac -- guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood -- to play on the song, and she thanks them on Instagram for "bringing magic to the music." She adds, "This song is for my dad."

While appearing on Monica Lewinsky's podcast in June, Miley spoke about the song. She said she wanted her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to share family secrets with her "even though I didn't really want to know."

The deluxe album also includes "Lockdown," a collaboration with Talking Heads frontman David Byrne that runs for more than 13 minutes. It's described as a song that "expands the sonic and conceptual reach of the Something Beautiful era."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.