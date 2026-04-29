Here's how Olivia Rodrigo wants you to listen to her new album

Olivia Rodrigo's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is coming out in June, and she has a vision for how she'd like her fans to experience it. Hint: It's definitely not alone, listening with headphones in a dark room.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in a video interview, Liv was asked how she imagines her fans listening to the new album. "When I was younger and an album that my friends and I were really excited about would come out, we would go to the drive-thru. Get, like, Taco Bell or something, and sit in the parking lot and listen to it," she recalls.

"If people listen to my album top to bottom in a car with their friends drinking a Baja Blast, that’s the dream,” she adds.

If that sounds like fun, well, Olivia says that's how she felt while making the record, because it was a lot less stressful than making her two previous albums, SOUR and GUTS.

"We didn't have time for revisions on SOUR. The whole world was watching. I wrote and we just f****** recorded and put it out," she tells Cosmo in a separate interview with her bestie Madison Hu.

"Then with GUTS, I was under so much pressure, like, 'Oh my God, I'm never going to be able to make another good song.' It wasn't even making music to make music. It was making music to please people or prove something."

"With this album, I actually was like, 'I’m done with the sophomore one. Now I can have fun again,'" she explains. "I was writing songs the way I did when I was 16, purely for fun. There were some beautiful moments, like, 'Whoa, it’s flowing out,' which feels like catching a butterfly in a net."

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