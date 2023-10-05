Here's reportedly why Adele and Rich Paul call each other husband and wife

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

For several weeks, Adele has sparked speculation that she and her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, are married by referring to him as "my husband" and herself as a wife during her Las Vegas residency shows. Now, a source tells US Weekly that the couple isn't married; they just like using those words.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” the source dishes. In fact, Rich started calling Adele his wife after dating her for two months, claims the source, adding, "Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her."

“Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point,” the source concludes. “They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

In September, a female fan proposed to Adele, and she replied, "You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.” A week later, she said, "I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football, even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

Married or not, Adele has expressed interest in having a second child. In August, she told fans at her show, "I really want to be a mom again soon." She shares son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

