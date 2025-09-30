Here's when you can see Taylor Swift's new video — without going to a theater

As part of her Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event, Taylor Swift is premiering her video for "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the songs on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, plus lyric videos for the rest of the album tracks. But if you can't make it to the theater, you'll still be able to see all that content.

The official Taylor Nation Instagram account has posted The Time Card of a Showgirl, a schedule showing what Taylor has planned from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. The schedule shows that Sunday at 7 p.m. ET "The Fate of Ophelia" video and the lyric videos will be available on YouTube.

The time card also reveals that on Saturday night, in addition to the Showgirl theater screenings, there's something listed as "standby." Fans are shook and demanding to know what it means.

The schedule also has Taylor's appearance on the U.K.'s The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 3, as well as her Oct. 6 Tonight Show appearance and her Late Night with Seth Meyers takeover, which airs Oct. 9 at 12:35 a.m. ET.

In addition, the schedule lists the Target 12 a.m. openings on Oct. 3, where fans can be first to purchase The Life of a Showgirl.

