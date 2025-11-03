Here's why Alex Warren won't be your shovel: 'You did it all'

While Alex Warren is a cutup onstage, his emotional music, much of it inspired by the death of his parents, has deeply impacted many of his fans. However, he doesn't like it when they tell him that his songs "saved their life" — because he thinks it gives him too much power.

"I don't believe them half the time, because I'm just like, 'Oh, there's no way. And there's no way my silly little song did that for you,'" he told ABC Audio. "But a lot of times I feel like they don't give themselves the credit."

"Like, my songs may have helped, but I say this analogy onstage a lot: It's like when you dig a hole, you don't immediately go, 'Thank you, shovel.' You go, 'Wow, I worked really hard and that shovel helped me be able to dig that hole,'" Alex explains. "I think it's something that a lot people should start giving themselves credit for."

Describing himself as simply "a dumba**," Alex rejects the idea that his songs can effect any actual change in people's lives.

"I write silly songs, and I write songs that have helped me and people resonate with that," he acknowledges. "And they may help them in certain ways. But I want people to start having that power back to themselves. Don't give me all that power. You did it all."

