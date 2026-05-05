Here's why God must really love Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly will return with her first album since becoming a mom, God Must Really Love Me, on June 12. The first two singles, "Control" and "Dive," both arrive Friday; you can preorder the album now.

Tori and her husband, André Murillo, welcomed their son, Zayden Michael Murillo, in November 2025. She says in a statement, "Before the baby was born I'd tried to work on as many songs as possible, because I thought maybe I wouldn't want to write once I was in mom mode. But then everything just hit me at once and right away I knew what I needed to say and exactly how I wanted it to sound."

"I really challenged myself to peel back the layers and go much deeper with my lyrics," she adds. "In the past I've held back from getting too specific in my songs, but this time I just completely let go."

Tori tells Variety of the album's title, "[W]hen I took a step back and listened to the songs, it's a feeling of gratitude, like, 'Look at these blessings in my life. God must really love me.'"

However, she says, "At the end of the day, I would love it if people felt that for themselves too. Feel how loved they are, how special they are, inspire them to look at their lives and see what they can be grateful for, spend time with the people that they love."

Variety describes the album as "acoustic-leaning R&B," adding that baby Zayden can be heard cooing on some of the songs.

Tori will team with Forrest Frank on The Jesus Generation tour, launching June 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For tickets, visit torikellymusic.com.

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