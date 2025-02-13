Here's why Sabrina Carpenter 'arrested' Millie Bobby Brown at her concert last year

During her Short n' Sweet tour, Sabrina Carpenter does a bit where, just before she performs her song "Juno," she "arrests" an audience member for "being too hot." When she played Atlanta, she "arrested" Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown — and now we know why.

In a new Vanity Fair profile, Brown reveals that the stunt was her idea. Before she show, she messaged Sabrina and requested, "Can you arrest me?" "I would love to arrest you," Sabrina replied.

Onstage that night, Sabrina had Brown shown on the video monitors and said, "I’m really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl. I’ve fallen and I can’t get up. This girl is so hot."

"I've never fallen in love at a concert before, but Stranger Things have happened," she continued. "It's so unfortunate that I had to arrest you because you're so beautiful. That sucks." She then handed Brown a pair of fuzzy pink handcuffs.

And Sabrina isn't the only blond pop star Brown's a fan of. She also attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Cincinnati and tells Vanity Fair that she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi — son of Jon Bon Jovi — have learned all the live choreography for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart." The article also mentions that her favorite Taylor album is evermore.

