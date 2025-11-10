Hilary Duff announces first live shows in more than a decade

Hilary Duff is about to become a "Mature" performer.

The singer and actress, who just released her new single "Mature," will perform a series of live shows in January in London, Toronto, New York City and LA. The Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour will play London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Jan. 19, followed by Jan. 24 at HISTORY in Toronto, the Brooklyn Paramount on Jan. 27 and LA's the Wiltern Theatre on Jan. 29.

These live shows will mark Hilary's first concerts in over a decade. "It's happening," she says in a statement. "I'm over the moon to be stepping on stage again. I've got some new songs that I can't wait to share with you and of course some old favorites we can scream together. It's been a minute and I've missed you. Let's make some mems."

She added on Instagram, "Dust off your dancing shoes. I'm coming for you. I'm so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous)."

You can sign up for the artist presale now through Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. ET. The presale starts Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. local time via Hilary's website.

Hilary also has a docuseries coming up that captures her return to music; no premiere date for that has been announced.

