Hits by Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, BLACKPINK among Spotify's Songs of Summer Wildcards

Back in May, Spotify released a list of tracks it predicted would become the songs of the summer — but thanks to unexpected releases and last-minute surges in popularity, the streaming platform has now had to play catchup.

Spotify has issued an additional list called Songs of Summer Wildcards — tunes that "have either been released since our initial predictions list, or are seeing a recent spike in global streams," according to the platform.

The new list includes Sabrina Carpenter's "Manchild" and Justin Bieber's "Daisies," as well as BLACKPINK's comeback single "Jump," Addison Rae's "Fame is a Gun," PinkPantheress' "Illegal," and Disco Lines and Tinashe's "No Broke Boys."

The wildcards "reflect the sounds resonating with listeners in real time and the moments dominating culture globally," according to Spotify.

Among the initial predictions Spotify made in May were "Ordinary" by Alex Warren, "party 4 u" by Charli XCX, "Blue Strips" by Jessie Murph, "How Bad Do U Want Me" by Lady Gaga," "NOKIA" by Drake, "Love Me Not" by Ravyn Lenae, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" by Role Model and "back to friends" by sombr.

