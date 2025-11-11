How Ariana Grande's 'Wicked: For Good' premiere dress is connected to original 'Wizard of Oz' film

Unlike the press tour for Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are not sticking to pink and green for their promotion of the sequel, Wicked: For Good -- but their fashions aren't any less meaningful.

British Vogue reports that at the London premiere of the film Monday night, Ari wore a one-shouldered black ballgown originally designed by Gilbert Adrian for the 1952 movie Lovely to Look At. Adrian was the original costume designer behind the classic 1939 Wizard of Oz film, creating Glinda's famous bubble dress for Billie Burke and Judy Garland's ruby slippers, among other iconic looks.

"We bought this piece ... [to] now have it in our personal vintage collection, and to wear something made by him on this carpet, feels so emotional and meaningful," Ari tells British Vogue. "[Stylist] Law [Roach] and I cried many times during this fitting."

As for why she chose a black gown, Ari explains that it reflects the darker, "more mature, more emotional” tone of the new film. "It still feels like an extension of Glinda’s story arc. We’re just telling a different part of her story," she notes.

The darker look, combined with her darker hair, prompted Vogue to ask Ari if she feels she's slowly returning back to herself. "I ... don't feel like I'm necessarily returning to Ariana Grande. I have been here this whole time, learning and evolving, as we all do and are supposed to," she replies.

"If anything, I already found my way back home through doing the work. Glinda helped me feel more connected to myself than I had in a long time," she adds. "I just have light brown hair now, that’s all. Though it’s washing out quite rapidly!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.