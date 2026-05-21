How Ella Langley 'manifested' the creation of 'Choosin' Texas'

Ella Langley's song "Choosin' Texas" just marked its 10th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ella co-wrote the song with one of her musical heroes, country superstar Miranda Lambert, and says that's something she never expected.

"I put her on my manifestation board to write a song with for two years in a row. So, I don't know, it's just crazy how things work out," Ella says. "You just think of something and you just hope one day that maybe that can happen. And next thing you know, you're putting out the song and she's a writer on it."

"So that's been so cool," she adds. "The guidance I've gotten from her is incredible."

The fact that "Choosin' Texas" has spent 10 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 is impressive enough, but Miranda says there's one specific thing about its success that she really appreciates.

"My favorite thing about it is it's a country song, and it was universal," she notes. "And the music that we love got a big shot in the world and that makes me happy. It just really put a platform for a great country song to have, like, this moment that doesn't happen that often."

However, to Miranda's point, in recent years we've seen several country songs spend weeks on top of the Hot 100: Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" was #1 for 19 weeks, for example, while Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" spent 16 weeks on top.

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