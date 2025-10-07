How gas prices have changed in Sebastian in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Akron using data from AAA. (Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock/Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

Sebastian by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.05
--- Florida average: $3.02
- Week change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)
- Year change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.66
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)
- Year change: +$0.16 (+4.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.80 (6/20/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!