How gas prices have changed in Pensacola in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Pensacola, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.

Pensacola by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.55

--- Florida average: $2.67

- Week change: -$0.07 (-2.8%)

- Year change: -$0.29 (-10.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.21

- Week change: -$0.10 (-2.9%)

- Year change: -$0.17 (-4.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/17/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09

#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09

#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#5. statewide, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.40

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.41

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.63

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.95

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.