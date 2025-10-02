How much house does $500,000 buy you in Tampa?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Tampa?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Tampa right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

901 8Th St Sw, Ruskin, FL 33570

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,516

- See 901 8Th St Sw, Ruskin, FL 33570 on Redfin.com

1739 16Th Ave S, St Petersburg, FL 33712

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,139

- See 1739 16Th Ave S, St Petersburg, FL 33712 on Redfin.com

27209 Firebush Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,622

- See 27209 Firebush Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 on Redfin.com

921 Lynnlea Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,981

- See 921 Lynnlea Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 on Redfin.com

7517 Notched Pine Bnd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,606

- See 7517 Notched Pine Bnd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545 on Redfin.com

6019 Cape Loop, Land O Lakes, FL 34639

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,482

- See 6019 Cape Loop, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 on Redfin.com

10406 Crestfield Dr, Riverview, FL 33569

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,163

- See 10406 Crestfield Dr, Riverview, FL 33569 on Redfin.com

7699 92Nd St, Seminole, FL 33777

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,047

- See 7699 92Nd St, Seminole, FL 33777 on Redfin.com

11350 116Th Ave, Largo, FL 33778

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,595

- See 11350 116Th Ave, Largo, FL 33778 on Redfin.com

4907 Country Aire Ln, Tampa, FL 33624

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,496

- See 4907 Country Aire Ln, Tampa, FL 33624 on Redfin.com

2918 19Th Pl Sw, Largo, FL 33774

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,410

- See 2918 19Th Pl Sw, Largo, FL 33774 on Redfin.com

2001 N 25Th St, Tampa, FL 33605

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,404

- See 2001 N 25Th St, Tampa, FL 33605 on Redfin.com

29903 Baywood Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,356

- See 29903 Baywood Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 on Redfin.com

12333 Woodlands Cir, Dade City, FL 33525

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,292

- See 12333 Woodlands Cir, Dade City, FL 33525 on Redfin.com

12317 Lacey Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34654

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,930

- See 12317 Lacey Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34654 on Redfin.com

27353 Edenfield Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,591

- See 27353 Edenfield Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 on Redfin.com

4641 Rolling Green Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,993

- See 4641 Rolling Green Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 on Redfin.com

6110 Downing St, Dover, FL 33527

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,970

- See 6110 Downing St, Dover, FL 33527 on Redfin.com

4831 Pebble Brook Dr, Oldsmar, FL 34677

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,922

- See 4831 Pebble Brook Dr, Oldsmar, FL 34677 on Redfin.com

13208 88Th Ave, Seminole, FL 33776

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,845

- See 13208 88Th Ave, Seminole, FL 33776 on Redfin.com

1001 Spoontail Ct, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,839

- See 1001 Spoontail Ct, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 on Redfin.com

1072 S Pointe Alexis Dr, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,758

- See 1072 S Pointe Alexis Dr, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 on Redfin.com

112 W Chelsea St, Tampa, FL 33603

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,464

- See 112 W Chelsea St, Tampa, FL 33603 on Redfin.com

1111 N Bayshore Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33759

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,722

- See 1111 N Bayshore Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33759 on Redfin.com

402 Orchid Ln, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- See 402 Orchid Ln, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 on Redfin.com

111 N 12Th St, Tampa, FL 33602

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,237

- See 111 N 12Th St, Tampa, FL 33602 on Redfin.com

700 S Harbour Island Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,184

- See 700 S Harbour Island Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602 on Redfin.com

6372 Palma Del Mar Blvd S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33715

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,150

- See 6372 Palma Del Mar Blvd S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33715 on Redfin.com

100 4Th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,128

- See 100 4Th Ave S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 on Redfin.com

6673 146Th Ave N, Clearwater, FL 33764

- Price: $500,000

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 480

- See 6673 146Th Ave N, Clearwater, FL 33764 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.