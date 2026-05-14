How *NSYNC members became producers of the musical Ariana Grande called 'the best show ever'

JC Chasez and Joey Fatone pose at the opening night of the new musical 'Titanique' on Broadway on April 12, 2026 in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

In 2019, Ariana brought four members of *NSYNC onstage to sing with her at Coachella. Now two members of *NSYNC are co-producers of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical that Ariana recently called "the best show ever."

Joey Fatone and JC Chasez are producers of the musical spoof Titanique, which has received four Tony nods, including best musical. It currently features Ariana's brother, Frankie J. Grande, who was also in the off Broadway version.

As for how they got involved, Joey has starred in multiple Broadway shows, from Little Shop of Horrors to Rent to & Juliet. He tells ABC Audio, "I love the arts and I saw Titanique off Broadway. And [the show's producer] Eva Price is one of the producers of & Juliet. And obviously I was on & Juliet and I said, 'Hey, does any opportunity come along to be a producer, to be something or anything, I'd love to be part of it.'"

He then brought JC, who's currently developing his own musical, on board: "I literally said to JC, I'm like, 'C ... dude, you want to do musicals, right? ... Get in this so you can see what's going on on this side of it.'"

"I mean, we know about business, but we don't really know as far as [the] Broadway side," Joey says. "It's been great as far as just learning this side of it ... and being proud of something from the outside, not onstage."

"I've always been a theater kid anyway ... so for me to be able to give back and to be to able to help productions, I'm all for it."

Titanique imagines the movie Titanic as told by Céline Dion. Joey says, "It is wacky. It is so much fun."

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