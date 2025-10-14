Instead of a tour documentary, Charli XCX made 'The Moment'

Charli XCX's upcoming movie The Moment was inspired by her desire to avoid making a different movie: a documentary capturing her Sweat tour with Troye Sivan.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for a cover story, Charli explains why she didn't like the idea of documenting the tour. "I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero," she says. "And that's just not been my experience, you know?"

Instead she made The Moment, which director Aidan Zamiri tells Vanity Fair is about what would have happened if Charli had made "entirely different choices" around the release and promotion of her iconic album Brat.

Charli says she plays “sort of a hell version of myself" in the film, adding, "It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one. It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.”

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, who plays, as the actor puts it, "someone the record label convinces Charli is the hottest director out there at the moment; the right person to capture the essence of Charli XCX and get the most out of this phenomenon that Brat was."

Along with The Moment, Charli is appearing in no less than six other movies, which is why she says she recently stopped getting Botox. It was affecting her ability to use her face to act and making her eyebrows do "crazy" things, she says, though she admits, "I miss it."

