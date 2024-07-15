Isn't that sweet? Sabrina Carpenter replaces herself at #1 in the UK

Sabrina Carpenter's songs "Please Please Please" and "Espresso" have been #1 and #2 respectively on the British singles charts for several weeks, but "Espresso" has now percolated to the top.

"Espresso" is #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart, while "Please Please Please" drops to #2. That makes Sabrina the first artist to replace herself at #1 since December 2021, when Ed Sheeran and Elton John did it with two holiday-themed singles they recorded.

Sabrina also extends her record as the female artist who's been #1 and #2 for the most weeks in a row. She ties Justin Bieber with four.

"Espresso" has now been #1 on the British charts for six weeks in total; it peaked at #3 in the U.S.

