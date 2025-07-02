It's 'Bliss': Let Tyla be your South African tour guide

Tyla has found bliss on the chart with her new single, "Bliss" — but she's also happy when she's back home in South Africa. In fact, she's got a lot of ideas for places you can visit if you ever decide to go there.

Tyla was born and raised in Johannesburg, and one of that city's areas is the first place she'd send you to. "I mean, you have to visit Soweto, that's kind of like a given," she says of the historic township that's been depicted or mentioned multiple times in movies, music and literature.

"I feel like you would love Cape Town, the way it looks, the vibe, the ocean, the wine tours," she says of the country's legislative capital and oldest city. "[And] Robben Island where Nelson Mandela was in prison. There's a lot of like tours where you can learn about apartheid and everything. So South Africa is a good tourist place."

And on the lighter side of things, Tyla recommends, "Gold Reef City, it's like a theme park," plus game drives and safaris. South Africa is one of the top countries for safaris, being home to the world-famous Kruger National Park.

Tyla will soon find herself far from South Africa, though. On Thursday she performs at a festival in Poland along with acts like Gracie Abrams, Lola Young, Camilla Cabello and Gigi Perez. On Saturday she'll play Denmark's famous Roskilde Festival. Later in the month she'll grace festival stages in Norway and Barbados.

