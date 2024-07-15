James Bay, Noah Kahan and The Lumineers will keep fans "Up All Night" with new collab

Noah Kahan: Pooneh Ghana/James Bay: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

It's an indie folk dream come true: Noah Kahan is teaming up with his old pal and current opening act James Bay for a song, and The Lumineers are coming along for the ride.

Five years ago, when Noah's career was just getting started, he got the opportunity to open for James. But James is opening for Noah as the "Stick Sesaon" singer plays in two iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden and Boston's Fenway Park.

Back in February, James joined Noah onstage in London. He wrote on Instagram at the time, "It's really wonderful to watch him soar and see how far he's come (and is still going!), proud of you man."

The collaboration, called "Up All Night," will be released Friday. James posted a snippet of the song on Instagram and wrote, "Couldn't be more excited for this one." Noah wrote on his Instagram Story, "Pumped to be on this track."

You can presave the song now.

