Janet Jackson announces Las Vegas residency

Janet Jackson is preparing to take on Sin City. After traveling across the world for her Together Again tour, she announced she's playing at one location for a few shows. Her Las Vegas residency, Janet Jackson: Las Vegas, will see her perform 10 shows at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas starting Dec. 30.

"Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music," Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president at AEG Presents Las Vegas, said in a statement. "We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won't want to miss."

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com . The dates for the shows are as follows:

December 2024: 30, 31

January 2025: 3, 4

February 2025: 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.